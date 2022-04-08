How to destroy silver structures in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The amount of collectibles available for players to find in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga seems endless. Almost all collectibles are locked behind some kind of puzzle or activity that requires players to put in some work to gain access to them and silver structures are one example of this.

You’ll come across numerous silver structures both in levels throughout the Star Wars episodes and whilst exploring the world in Galaxy Free Play mode. These structures can only be demolished through the use of a specific group of characters.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Players of past Lego games will be familiar with how destroying silver structures in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga works. Just like in past games, players will need to use a character who has explosives in their arsenal to disassemble the metallic constructions.

However, unlike in past Lego games, the characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are broken across different categories with each category having specific abilities available to them. The characters who possess grenades in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are exclusively villains.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

This includes characters like Tarkin, General Grievous, and Captain Phasma, but any character in the villain category will do. To break silver structures, players simply need to add any villain to their party and use their explosive ability on the sparkling silver structure they wish to destroy.

Villain’s grenade ability can be used instantly at close range, as a targeted attack, or as a delayed ranged attack. When players get close to silver structures as a villain character a little icon will appear advising them on what the correct button to use to deploy a grenade on their console is.