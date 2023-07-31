How to defeat the Huntress in Remnant 2: Both loot options explained

There are a handful of special bosses scattered around the world of Remnant 2, providing a greater challenge but also more enticing rewards to the players who take them head-on. One of these bosses, the quick and powerful mounted boss known as the Huntress, offers players an additional loot option as well as her traditional rewards.

How you choose to start your fight with the Huntress will determine which of the two major rewards you can get, so it’s important to know where to go and what to do in order to get each reward.

How to find and defeat the Huntress in Remnant 2

The Huntress can be found while exploring the Brocwithe Quarter of the Losomn area of the map. Players arrive in Losomn after interacting with Nimue and can return to Losomn by accessing the world map from any checkpoint. While walking around the Brocwithe Quarter, an ominous and menacing sound queue can be heard, and the Huntress will appear on the rooftops and jump down.

The Huntress rides her mounted goat and has a jumping lunge attack that can be telegraphed by the goat taking a big step back, and avoided by dodging. She also fires crows at you that can be shot down, and she has a big three-part swipe with her spear that will take multiple dodges to get away from. Damage her enough and she will go back on the rooftops, and you can shoot her to cause her to jump back down and run off again.

You’ll have to search around Brocwithe Quarter until you find her under an archway sleeping against her goat.

Option one: How to get the Venerated Spearhead and the Huntress Spear

To get the Venerated Spearhead crafting material needed to get the Huntress Spear weapon, attack the Huntress while she is sleeping. Her health will be restored but the fight will resume.

Once she is defeated, she will drop numerous Scrap, three Lumenite Crystals, a Tome of Knowledge, and the Venerated Spearhead. The Venerated Spearhead can be taken to McCabe in Ward 13 to craft the Huntress Spear, provided you also have seven Lumenite Crystals and 650 Scrap. The Huntress Spear has a charge attack that throws the spear for big damage before returning to your hand.

Option two: How to get the Sacred Hunt Feather and the Familiar weapon mod

In order for the Huntress to drop the Sacred Hunt Feather instead, you will need to “attack” the sleeping Huntress with the Dreamcatcher, a melee weapon you get from the Asylum in Losomn. Using the Dreamcatcher on the Huntress will drop a consumable called Huntress’s Dream.

Use the Huntress’s Dream to be transported to Briella’s Reverie. Upon arrival, you will see the Huntress perched on top of the building’s roof. Shoot the Huntress to bring her down and defeat her. When you defeat the Huntress in Briella’s Reverie, she will drop the Sacred Hunt Feather. This can be taken along with five Lumenite Crystals and 500 Scrap to McCabe to be crafted into the Familiar weapon mod, which summons a Faerie Familiar to aid in combat.

