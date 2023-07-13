Exoprimal is available on multiple platforms, so if you want to play with your friends on a different platform, you need to know how crossplay works.

While Exoprimal is launching on Xbox Game Pass, it’s not an Xbox exclusive and is also available on PlayStation and PC, with crossplay available to allow you to join up with other players whatever the platform.

However, there are some significant limitations with crossplay in Exoprimal that will likely cause some frustrations.

How to crossplay in Exoprimal

A quick bite to eat. Image via Capcom

Crossplay in Exoprimal is automatically enabled across all accounts but can be toggled off through the settings menu.

With crossplay enabled, searching for games can pair you with teammates or up against enemies playing on a different platform, which will help to keep the servers maintained with consistent matches to find.

Unfortunately, Exoprimal is not fully crossplay compatible at launch, because there is no way to invite players from other platforms to join your group.

For example, if you are on Xbox, you cannot invite a PlayStation player to join your group as crossplay is instead limited to only being active when searching for teammates or opponents.

With a full slate of updates scheduled for the next nine months, hopefully, Capcom addresses Exoprimal’s crossplay limitations in the future and allows for full crossplay compatibility.

