How to complete ‘The Final Trial’ in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The once lively and pristine world of Dreamlight Valley was plagued by darkness and debris due to the Forgetting. Players are thus tasked with working hard to restore the magical town in Disney Dreamlight Valley by recruiting iconic Disney characters, gathering resources, constructing unique furniture, purchasing assets for the valley, decorating the town, and clearing various debris and obstacles.

One obstacle players will commonly come into contact with in both the Peaceful Meadow and Glade of Trust biomes are massive purple mushrooms. These are quite a nuisance and will even be blocking off a certain area on the map until players unlock the ability to get rid of them.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Related: How to time travel in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players hoping to rid their beautiful valley of the massive purple mushrooms scattered around will first need to complete a special quest called “The Final Trial.” This quest will only be unlocked once players have first reached level 10 friendship with Merlin, so building friendship with the wizard as quickly as possible is essential for unlocking a key ability for cleaning up Dreamlight Valley.

“The Final Trial” quest walkthrough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After reaching level 10 friendship with Merlin, the wizard will then ask players to help him gather resources for upgrading their watering can. First, players will need to create five Purified Night Shards by gathering the following.

Players will need 25 Night Shards.

Players will need five Dream Shards.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Each Purified Night Shard can be created by combining five Night Shards and one Dream Shard at any crafting station. After crafting the requested amount of Purfifed Night Shards, players should then seek out Wall-E.

Wall-E will crush the Purified Night Shards and then return them to players. With the crushed Purifed Night Shards in their inventory, players should then seek out Merlin to converse with the wizard and advance further into this quest.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Merlin will ask players to collect a few items for the next part of this quest. These items are fairly easy to get but can be a bit tricky to their unique circumstances. Players will need one Falling Water, one Ice Heart, and 25 Mushrooms, which can be gathered by doing the following.

The Falling Water is a special quest-exclusive item that can be found within the Glade of Trust biome. Players will find it by heading to the bottom of the river that runs through this biome. The water at the bottom of the river is also at the top of where a waterfall begins and it is here that players will see a special sparkling area they can interact with to receive one Falling Water.

Screengrab via Gameloft

To gain the required Ice Heart, players will need to plant the Ice Heart seed that Merlin previously gave them. After planting and watering this special seed, the plant will then grow and can be harvested to collect one Ice Heart.

Mushrooms can be found around the Glade of Trust biome. Twenty-five Mushrooms is quite a decent amount to gather, so players will likely need to be patient and wait for more to respawn once they have collected all of them from around this swampy biome.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Once players have collected these materials, they can then head to any crafting station to construct the special “Royal Watering Can upgrading ointment.” Return to Merlin with this enchantment and he will then permanently apply it to your watering can so that you can always remove any giant purple mushrooms that pop up.

The final step of this quest is to use your newly upgraded watering can to clear the mushrooms blocking the bridge in the Glade of Trust biome. After doing so, return to Merlin one last time and the wizard will gift you a fabulously large wizard hat for maximizing your friendship with him and completing “The Final Trial” quest.