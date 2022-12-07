How to complete Harvest Something Sweet in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players get to complete various quests to earn several unique rewards. The Toy Story update on Dec. 6 brought a new star path to the game featuring some unique challenges. The star path is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s battle pass, and you can collect several rewards by completing various duties.

One of these duties included the Harvest Something Sweet quest, and players need to know how to complete this challenge. For this quest, players must harvest 40 ingredients that are sweet tasting. The challenge doesn’t specify what kind of ingredient players need to harvest, only that it has to be sweet. Naturally, players are eager to know which kind of ingredients can be harvested to quickly complete this quest.

Here’s how to complete the Harvest Something Sweet quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What ingredients to gather in Harvest Something Sweet quest

Screengrab via Gameloft

To complete the Harvest Something Sweet quest, players can harvest either sugarcane or vanilla. Sugarcane is the easiest ingredient to gather for this quest, as it’s readily available at the Dazzle Beach biome. Players can purchase sugarcane seeds for five star coins, and harvest them at any time. Start digging the ground, plant the sugarcane seeds, and water them. Sugarcane grows in seven minutes, and each harvest yields one piece of this ingredient.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Players can also harvest vanilla from the sunlit plateau biome to progress in this quest. Look for green leafy shoots with a small yellow flow sprouting from the ground. Harvest them to get the vanilla ingredient. Vanilla is only found in the sunlit plateau region, however, and you may not find 40 of these ingredients at once. While vanilla helps in completing the quest, sugarcane is still the best option.

Screengrab via Gameloft

We recommend players craft and use the Miracle Growth Elixir on the watering can before planting the sugarcane seeds. Using this new potion allows players to grow crops instantly. So, all you need to do is purchase 40 sugarcane seeds, dig up the same number of holes in the ground with the shovel, plant the seeds, and water them after using the Miracle Growth Elixir on the watering can.

Remember, the Miracle Growth Elixir gives 10 uses, so you can craft four of these potions beforehand to instantly grow the sugarcane crops. You can also craft the Even More Miraculous Growth Elixir using 25 vitalys crystals, 25 rich soil, and 2,500 dreamlight. This potion is a little expensive on resources but lasts longer than the Miracle Growth Elixir. The Harvest Something Sweet quest is completed as soon as you harvest 40 sweet items.