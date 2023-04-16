How to complete ‘Collect ‘Em All: Strangers from the Outside!’ in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has countless fan-favorite Disney stars to interact with and complete quests for. One of these characters is Buzz Lightyear, and he’s got quite a few tasks that can be pretty tricky to complete. A good example of this is “Collect ‘Em All: Strangers from the Outside!” which will have you searching all over the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley for Alien Toys.

How to accept and complete “Collect ‘Em All: Strangers from the Outside!” in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In order to begin the “Collect ‘Em All: Strangers from the Outside!” quest from Buzz Lightyear, you will first have to complete its prerequisite task: “Collect ‘Em All: Green Little Men!”

This quest requires you to collect 25 Alien Toys located all over the zones of Disney Dreamlight Valley. The task has some restraints, though, as you can only collect nine of the Alien Toys within the first day and are limited on each consecutive day as well. Because of this, the quest can take quite some time to complete.

Once you’ve finished and returned the Alien Toys to Buzz, you’ll be rewarded with one Space Ranger Supply Kit, which contains five Iron Ingots, five Clay, and 20 Hardwood.

Now, you’ll just have to wait two days, and Buzz Lightyear will offer you his next quest: “Collect ‘Em All: Strangers from the Outside!” This quest is quite similar to the previous one and will have you collecting Alien Toys to bring back to Buzz. The main difference is you’ll have to find them from within Villagers’ houses, and you only need to collect 15 of them.

The first eight Alien Toys can be found immediately after accepting the quest, while the next seven will only appear after 36 hours. The first eight are located in Mickey’s House, Frozen Castle, Buzz’s RV, Donald’s Boat, Goofy’s House, Merlin’s Tower, Remy’s House, and Woody’s Carousel. While the next seven are in Minnie’s House, Buzz’s RV, Donald’s Boat, Goofy’s House, Merlin’s Tower, Remy’s House, and Woodie’s Carousel.

Once you’ve gathered all 15 Alien Toys, give them to Buzz to complete his quest and be rewarded with another Space Ranger Supply Kit. This time, it will contain five Fabric, five Fiber, five Glass, and two Tinkering Parts.