How to complete All Specialist Skin challenges in Battlefield 2042

While each Battlefield game aims to take players to a completely different journey than the previous one. Not many of them have featured changes that redefined the overall gameplay experience.

Battlefield 2042, however, slightly changes the core gameplay mechanics of the franchise since it replaces classes with specialists. Specialists may be new to the Battlefield series, but gamers who also play other shooter games like Rainbow Six Siege will be familiar with the concept. These specialists all come with their own unique traits and abilities which adds more variability to the game compared to the classes system.

Whether you enjoy playing as an Assault, Recon, or Support, there will be a specialist for you, but you’ll need to unlock all of them to try out and see who you like the best. Every specialist in Battlefield 2042 will also come with their own set of challenges that players can complete to unlock skins and gain XP.

Here are all the Specialist challenges in Battlefield 2042 and how you can complete them.

Constantin “Angel” Anghel

Hexmesh Triweave : Resupply or revive 100 teammates while playing as Angel

: Resupply or revive 100 teammates while playing as Angel Navalized : Reach Level 49

: Reach Level 49 Mamba : Unlocked from the start

: Unlocked from the start Night Operations : Score five kills or assists as Angel

: Score five kills or assists as Angel Vulturii : Resupply or revive 400 teammates while playing as Angel

: Resupply or revive 400 teammates while playing as Angel Tier one : Resupply or revive 4,000 teammates while playing as Angel

: Resupply or revive 4,000 teammates while playing as Angel Snow Burn : Both gold and ultimate editions of Snow Burn are unlocked from the start

: Both gold and ultimate editions of Snow Burn are unlocked from the start LRIP : Reach Level 72

: Reach Level 72 Baku ACB-90 (takedown) : Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus

: Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus Rib Opener (takedown) : Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus

: Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus Tactical Fodder (takedown) : Reach Level 63

: Reach Level 63 Survivalist’s Edge (takedown): Reach Level 99

Emma “Sundance” Rosier

Hexmesh Triweave : Score 30 kills or assists with Sundance’s Smart Explosives

: Score 30 kills or assists with Sundance’s Smart Explosives Navalized : Reach level 43

: Reach level 43 Mamba : Unlocked from the start

: Unlocked from the start Night Operations : Score five kills or assists while playing as Sundance

: Score five kills or assists while playing as Sundance High Velocity : Reach level 94

: Reach level 94 Stormwalker : Score 120 kills or assists with Sundance’s Smart Explosives

: Score 120 kills or assists with Sundance’s Smart Explosives Tier one : Score 1,200 kills or assists with Sundance’s Smart Explosives

: Score 1,200 kills or assists with Sundance’s Smart Explosives Stormbreaker : Both the gold and ultimate editions of Stormbreaker are unlocked from the start

: Both the gold and ultimate editions of Stormbreaker are unlocked from the start Baku ACB-90 (Takedown) : Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus

: Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus Rib Opener (Takedown) : Unlocked from the start

: Unlocked from the start Tactical Fodder (Takedown) : Reach Level 63

: Reach Level 63 Survivalist’s Edge (Takedown): Reach Level 99

Ji-soo Paik

Hexmesh Triweave : Score 50 assists by spotting enemies with Paik’s EMG-X Scanner

: Score 50 assists by spotting enemies with Paik’s EMG-X Scanner Navalized : Reach Level 52

: Reach Level 52 Mamba : Unlocked from the start

: Unlocked from the start Night Operations : Score five kills or assists as Paik

: Score five kills or assists as Paik ROK/SOF : Score 200 assists by spotting enemies with Paik’s EMG-X Scanner

: Score 200 assists by spotting enemies with Paik’s EMG-X Scanner Blast Resistant : Reach Level 97

: Reach Level 97 Tier one : Score 2,000 assists by spotting enemies with Paik’s EMG-X Scanner

: Score 2,000 assists by spotting enemies with Paik’s EMG-X Scanner BF2042 Dev : Unknown

: Unknown Baku ACB-90 (takedown) : Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus

: Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus Rib Opener (takedown) : Unlocked from the start

: Unlocked from the start Tactical Fodder (takedown) : Reach Level 63

: Reach Level 63 Survivalist’s Edge (takedown) : Reach Level 99

: Reach Level 99 Fatal Friend (takedown) : unknown

: unknown Frostbitaren (takedown): unknown

Kimble “Irish” Graves

Hexmesh Triweave : Destroy 80 projectiles with Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel

: Destroy 80 projectiles with Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel Navalized : Reach level 31

: Reach level 31 Mamba : Unlocked from the start

: Unlocked from the start Night Operations : Score Five kills or assists while playing as as Irish

: Score Five kills or assists while playing as as Irish Mr Graves : Destroy 320 projectiles with Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel

: Destroy 320 projectiles with Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel Tier one : Destroy 3,200 projectiles with Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel

: Destroy 3,200 projectiles with Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel Battle Hardened : Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus

: Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus Baku ACB-90 (takedown) : Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus

: Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus Rib Opener (takedown) : Unlocked from the start

: Unlocked from the start Tactical Fodder (takedown) : Reach Level 63

: Reach Level 63 Survivalist’s Edge (takedown): Reach Level 99

Maria Falck

Navalized : Reach Level 35

: Reach Level 35 Mamba : Unlocked from the start

: Unlocked from the start Night Operations : Score five kills or assists while playing as Falck

: Score five kills or assists while playing as Falck Offizier : Heal 240 teammates with the S21 Syrette Pistol or revive them while playing as Falck

: Heal 240 teammates with the S21 Syrette Pistol or revive them while playing as Falck Tier one : Heal 2,400 teammates with the S21 Syrette Pistol or revive them while playing as Falck

: Heal 2,400 teammates with the S21 Syrette Pistol or revive them while playing as Falck War Surgeon : Reach Level 28

: Reach Level 28 Baku ACB-90 (takedown) : Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus

: Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus Rib Opener (takedown) : Unlocked from the start

: Unlocked from the start Tactical Fodder (takedown) : Reach Level 63

: Reach Level 63 Survivalist’s Edge (takedown): Reach Level 99

Navin Rao

Hexmesh Triweave : Score 100 spot assists while playing as Rao

: Score 100 spot assists while playing as Rao Navalized : Reach Level 58

: Reach Level 58 Mamba : Unlocked from the start

: Unlocked from the start Night Operations : Score five kills or assists while playing as Rao

: Score five kills or assists while playing as Rao Balidan : Score 400 spot assists while playing as Rao

: Score 400 spot assists while playing as Rao Tier one : Score 4,000 spot assists while playing as Rao

: Score 4,000 spot assists while playing as Rao Dust Devil : Both the gold and ultimate editions of Dust Devil are unlocked from the start

: Both the gold and ultimate editions of Dust Devil are unlocked from the start Baku ACB-90 (takedown) : Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus

: Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus Rib Opener (takedown) : Unlocked from the start

: Unlocked from the start Tactical Fodder (takedown) : Reach Level 63

: Reach Level 63 Survivalist’s Edge (takedown): Reach Level 99

Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky

Hexmesh Triweave : Deal 1,500 damage with Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun

: Deal 1,500 damage with Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun Navalized : Reach Level 46

: Reach Level 46 Mamba : Unlocked from the start

: Unlocked from the start Night Operations : Score five kills or assists while playing as Boris

: Score five kills or assists while playing as Boris Little Green Man : Deal 6,000 damage with Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun

: Deal 6,000 damage with Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun Tier one : 60,000 damage inflicted with Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun

: 60,000 damage inflicted with Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun Serebro Centurion : Reach Level 77

: Reach Level 77 Baku ACB-90 (takedown) : Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus

: Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus Rib Opener (takedown) : Unlocked from the start

: Unlocked from the start Tactical Fodder (takedown) : Reach Level 63

: Reach Level 63 Survivalist’s Edge (takedown): Reach Level 99

Santiago “Dozer” Espinoza

Hexmesh Triweave : Score 20 kills or assists with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield

: Score 20 kills or assists with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield Navalized : Reach Level 23

: Reach Level 23 Mamba : Unlocked from the start

: Unlocked from the start Night Operations : Score five kills and or assists while playing as Dozer

: Score five kills and or assists while playing as Dozer Tip of the Spear : Score 80 kills or assists with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield

: Score 80 kills or assists with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield Blast Resistant : Reach Level 85

: Reach Level 85 Tier one : Score 800 kills or assists with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield

: Score 800 kills or assists with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield Baku ACB-90 (takedown) : Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus

: Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus Rib Opener (takedown) : Unlocked from the start

: Unlocked from the start Tactical Fodder (takedown) : Reach Level 63

: Reach Level 63 Survivalist’s Edge (takedown): Reach Level 99

Webster Mackay

Hexmesh Triweave : Score 30 kills from a height advantage while playing as Mackay

: Score 30 kills from a height advantage while playing as Mackay Navalized : Reach Level 55

: Reach Level 55 Mamba : Unlocked from the start

: Unlocked from the start Night Operations : Score five kills and or assists while playing as Mackay

: Score five kills and or assists while playing as Mackay JTF Vet : Score 120 kills from a height advantage while playing as Mackay

: Score 120 kills from a height advantage while playing as Mackay Tier one : Score 1,200 kills from a height advantage while playing as Mackay

: Score 1,200 kills from a height advantage while playing as Mackay BF2042 Dev : unknown

: unknown Apologist : unknown

: unknown Rib Opener (takedown) : Unlocked from the start

: Unlocked from the start Baku ACB-90 (takedown) : Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus

: Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus Tactical Fodder (takedown) : Reach Level 63

: Reach Level 63 Survivalist’s Edge (takedown) : Reach Level 99

: Reach Level 99 Fatal Friend (takedown) : unknown

: unknown Frostbitaren (takedown): unknown

Wikus “Casper” Van Daele