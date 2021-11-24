How to complete All Specialist Skin challenges in Battlefield 2042

While each Battlefield game aims to take players to a completely different journey than the previous one. Not many of them have featured changes that redefined the overall gameplay experience.
Battlefield 2042, however, slightly changes the core gameplay mechanics of the franchise since it replaces classes with specialists. Specialists may be new to the Battlefield series, but gamers who also play other shooter games like Rainbow Six Siege will be familiar with the concept. These specialists all come with their own unique traits and abilities which adds more variability to the game compared to the classes system.
Whether you enjoy playing as an Assault, Recon, or Support, there will be a specialist for you, but you’ll need to unlock all of them to try out and see who you like the best. Every specialist in Battlefield 2042 will also come with their own set of challenges that players can complete to unlock skins and gain XP.
Here are all the Specialist challenges in Battlefield 2042 and how you can complete them.
Constantin “Angel” Anghel
- Hexmesh Triweave: Resupply or revive 100 teammates while playing as Angel
- Navalized: Reach Level 49
- Mamba: Unlocked from the start
- Night Operations: Score five kills or assists as Angel
- Vulturii: Resupply or revive 400 teammates while playing as Angel
- Tier one: Resupply or revive 4,000 teammates while playing as Angel
- Snow Burn: Both gold and ultimate editions of Snow Burn are unlocked from the start
- LRIP: Reach Level 72
- Baku ACB-90 (takedown): Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus
- Rib Opener (takedown): Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus
- Tactical Fodder (takedown): Reach Level 63
- Survivalist’s Edge (takedown): Reach Level 99
Emma “Sundance” Rosier
- Hexmesh Triweave: Score 30 kills or assists with Sundance’s Smart Explosives
- Navalized: Reach level 43
- Mamba: Unlocked from the start
- Night Operations: Score five kills or assists while playing as Sundance
- High Velocity: Reach level 94
- Stormwalker: Score 120 kills or assists with Sundance’s Smart Explosives
- Tier one: Score 1,200 kills or assists with Sundance’s Smart Explosives
- Stormbreaker: Both the gold and ultimate editions of Stormbreaker are unlocked from the start
- Baku ACB-90 (Takedown): Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus
- Rib Opener (Takedown): Unlocked from the start
- Tactical Fodder (Takedown): Reach Level 63
- Survivalist’s Edge (Takedown): Reach Level 99
Ji-soo Paik
- Hexmesh Triweave: Score 50 assists by spotting enemies with Paik’s EMG-X Scanner
- Navalized: Reach Level 52
- Mamba: Unlocked from the start
- Night Operations: Score five kills or assists as Paik
- ROK/SOF: Score 200 assists by spotting enemies with Paik’s EMG-X Scanner
- Blast Resistant: Reach Level 97
- Tier one: Score 2,000 assists by spotting enemies with Paik’s EMG-X Scanner
- BF2042 Dev: Unknown
- Baku ACB-90 (takedown): Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus
- Rib Opener (takedown): Unlocked from the start
- Tactical Fodder (takedown): Reach Level 63
- Survivalist’s Edge (takedown): Reach Level 99
- Fatal Friend (takedown): unknown
- Frostbitaren (takedown): unknown
Kimble “Irish” Graves
- Hexmesh Triweave: Destroy 80 projectiles with Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel
- Navalized: Reach level 31
- Mamba: Unlocked from the start
- Night Operations: Score Five kills or assists while playing as as Irish
- Mr Graves: Destroy 320 projectiles with Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel
- Tier one: Destroy 3,200 projectiles with Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel
- Battle Hardened: Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus
- Baku ACB-90 (takedown): Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus
- Rib Opener (takedown): Unlocked from the start
- Tactical Fodder (takedown): Reach Level 63
- Survivalist’s Edge (takedown): Reach Level 99
Maria Falck
- Navalized: Reach Level 35
- Mamba: Unlocked from the start
- Night Operations: Score five kills or assists while playing as Falck
- Offizier: Heal 240 teammates with the S21 Syrette Pistol or revive them while playing as Falck
- Tier one: Heal 2,400 teammates with the S21 Syrette Pistol or revive them while playing as Falck
- War Surgeon: Reach Level 28
- Baku ACB-90 (takedown): Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus
- Rib Opener (takedown): Unlocked from the start
- Tactical Fodder (takedown): Reach Level 63
- Survivalist’s Edge (takedown): Reach Level 99
Navin Rao
- Hexmesh Triweave: Score 100 spot assists while playing as Rao
- Navalized: Reach Level 58
- Mamba: Unlocked from the start
- Night Operations: Score five kills or assists while playing as Rao
- Balidan: Score 400 spot assists while playing as Rao
- Tier one: Score 4,000 spot assists while playing as Rao
- Dust Devil: Both the gold and ultimate editions of Dust Devil are unlocked from the start
- Baku ACB-90 (takedown): Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus
- Rib Opener (takedown): Unlocked from the start
- Tactical Fodder (takedown): Reach Level 63
- Survivalist’s Edge (takedown): Reach Level 99
Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky
- Hexmesh Triweave: Deal 1,500 damage with Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun
- Navalized: Reach Level 46
- Mamba: Unlocked from the start
- Night Operations: Score five kills or assists while playing as Boris
- Little Green Man: Deal 6,000 damage with Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun
- Tier one: 60,000 damage inflicted with Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun
- Serebro Centurion: Reach Level 77
- Baku ACB-90 (takedown): Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus
- Rib Opener (takedown): Unlocked from the start
- Tactical Fodder (takedown): Reach Level 63
- Survivalist’s Edge (takedown): Reach Level 99
Santiago “Dozer” Espinoza
- Hexmesh Triweave: Score 20 kills or assists with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield
- Navalized: Reach Level 23
- Mamba: Unlocked from the start
- Night Operations: Score five kills and or assists while playing as Dozer
- Tip of the Spear: Score 80 kills or assists with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield
- Blast Resistant: Reach Level 85
- Tier one: Score 800 kills or assists with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield
- Baku ACB-90 (takedown): Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus
- Rib Opener (takedown): Unlocked from the start
- Tactical Fodder (takedown): Reach Level 63
- Survivalist’s Edge (takedown): Reach Level 99
Webster Mackay
- Hexmesh Triweave: Score 30 kills from a height advantage while playing as Mackay
- Navalized: Reach Level 55
- Mamba: Unlocked from the start
- Night Operations: Score five kills and or assists while playing as Mackay
- JTF Vet: Score 120 kills from a height advantage while playing as Mackay
- Tier one: Score 1,200 kills from a height advantage while playing as Mackay
- BF2042 Dev: unknown
- Apologist: unknown
- Rib Opener (takedown): Unlocked from the start
- Baku ACB-90 (takedown): Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus
- Tactical Fodder (takedown): Reach Level 63
- Survivalist’s Edge (takedown): Reach Level 99
- Fatal Friend (takedown): unknown
- Frostbitaren (takedown): unknown
Wikus “Casper” Van Daele
- Hexmesh Triweave: Disrupt 200 enemies by spotting them with Casper’s OV-P recon drone
- Navalized: Reach level 39
- Mamba: Unlocked from the start
- Night Operations: Score five kills or assists while playing as Casper
- Jungle Ready: Disrupt 800 enemies by spotting them with Casper’s OV-P recon drone
- Tier one: Disrupt 8,000 enemies by spotting them with Casper’s OV-P recon drone
- Shadow Stalker: The ultimate edition of this skin is unlocked from the start
- Baku ACB-90 (takedown): Unlocked from the start as a Pre-order Bonus
- Rib Opener (takedown): Unlocked from the start
- Tactical Fodder (takedown): Reach Level 63
- Survivalist’s Edge (takedown): Reach Level 99