You can go with one of the classics or create your own formula.

NBA 2K23 offers a variety of customizability options, including face scans. Players can also change various in-game elements, like the camera angle.

The camera angle changes the way players see the court during a match. Though some of the camera angles are more popular than others, all are worth a try since they can improve your gameplay experience.

Some camera angles will be more focused on bringing you a more spectator-like experience by giving you a wider view of the court, others can allow you to focus on the moment.

How can you change the camera angle in NBA 2K23?

Launch NBA 2K23 and start a match.

Press pause and head over to options.

Find the Camera tab, where you’ll be able to change your camera angle in NBA 2K23.

The main camera angles feature Side, Skybox, Rail, traditional 2K, Swivel, Broadcast, On-COurs, High, and Nosebleed. All of these camera angles can be further adjusted through the Zoom, Height, KeyZoom, Rev Angle, Auto Flip, Fix Height, and Flip Style settings.

How to change the camera angle in NBA 2K23 in park and city

Players will also need to start a match in the park to be able to change their camera angle in NBA 2K23.