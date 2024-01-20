How to beat the Troll in Hogwarts Legacy

Trolls are formidable opponents in Hogwarts Legacy, and you will find yourself coming across several of them as you play through the story. The very first troll that you will face is also one of the first boss fights, so it can be something of a learning curve.

With this in mind, we are going to be looking at how to defeat the troll that you encounter in your first big fight in Hogwarts Legacy—the Armored Troll.

When do you fight the Armored Troll in Hogwarts Legacy?

The troll is a big boy, but you can take him.

The troll fight will occur at the end of the Welcome to Hogsmeade quest, which is part of the main storyline of missions in Hogwarts Legacy. You are tasked with collecting certain items from the stores in Hogsmeade, but as you finish off your jobs, the armored troll will attack.

With no one else on hand to help, it’s up to you and your companion—either Sebastian or Natsai—to take down the troll. You won’t be able to give any commands to Natsai or Sebastian, but they will support you during the fight.

How to defeat the troll in Hogwarts Legacy

Maintaining a strong defense and slowly whittling down the troll’s health is the best way to go about this fight, with dodging being vital. The troll will attack with various strong moves that can quickly reduce your health if you don’t dodge frequently. You will see a red circle appear and a prompt telling you the button to press—circle or B depending on your platform—to dodge or when it is necessary.

You will also have the chance to parry certain attacks from the troll when you see a yellow indicator. Simply tap left Ctrl (PC), triangle (PlayStation), or Y (Xbox) to parry when the indicator appears to leave the troll vulnerable. Keep dodging around the troll and throwing your offensive spells at it when you see an opening, and you should be able to slowly chip away at its health.

When you see the red indicator, make sure that you dodge out of the way of the troll's attack.

You can also use certain objects scattered around the area to throw at the troll with your spells. You’ll know if you can grab and throw an item—mostly boxes and barrels—with your magic if you see an R1 or RB icon above it when you hover over it. You don’t need to be right up close to a throwable object to see the button prompt, meaning that you can throw items that aren’t within your immediate reach and use them against the troll. Throwing items at the troll will do much more damage than your regular attacks, so make sure to utilize the throwable items when you see a good opening.

Don’t forget to keep stocking up on Wiggenweld Potions as you play through Hogwarts Legacy, as there will be situations—such as this fight—where they can save you. It can be a little hard to get the right balance of dodging and attacking in this fight, so you will likely find it beneficial to have a good stock of Wiggenweld potions to hand before you begin. Tap down on the D-pad to drink one when your health gets low during the fight.

Stock up on Wiggenweld Potions as much as you can.

When you have lowered the troll’s health enough, you will get a prompt appear on the screen telling you to “Invoke Ancient Magic.” Press either L1 and R1 (PlayStation) or LB and RB (Xbox) to unleash your Ancient Magic special attack and finish the troll off. In the future, you will be able to use your Ancient Magic during fights with trolls whenever your blue special attack bar is full (it’s a blue color, and you need at least one of the bars to be full). This attack is incredibly powerful, so don’t forget that you can use it during the other fights in the game.

That’s all that you need to know about defeating the first troll that you will encounter in Hogwarts Legacy. Just keep dodging and casting your spells when you see an opening and throwing boxes and barrels at the troll, and you are sure to defeat the big meanie in no time.