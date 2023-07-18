How to beat Neo T-Rex in Exoprimal

Exoprimal players will be used to the game’s standard five-vs-five mode but the Neo T-Rex boss battle changes the game’s approach significantly.

After playing through Dino Survival numerous times in Exoprimal, players will unlock the possibility of facing off against the Neo T-Rex in a special encounter after hitting the level 20 threshold.

The Neo T-Rex is a tough boss battle that sees both teams combine to create a group of 10, then working together to down the powerful dinosaur—and the clash is made harder by the fact the team is limited to 30 total revives.

Teams will need to cooperate and ensure they have the best team composition for the fight, with exosuits like Deadeye, Vigilant, Krieger, Roadblock and the three supports the best options.

When working together with the right team, you should be able to overcome the Neo T-Rex and you can use our guide to help you on your quest.

How do you beat the Neo T-Rex in Exoprimal?

Aim for the purple spots for maximum damage. Image via Capcom

The fight against the Neo T-Rex is split into two stages, the first of which essentially serves as a massive Dino Cull mission where 2,000 raptors need to be defeated—a task that isn’t too difficult.

The Neo T-Rex will then spawn, beginning the phase where team revives are limited, and you must focus attacks on its weak points—which are easily identifiable as they are huge, purple spots in various areas across the body.

There are a number of attacks to avoid, including a fire breath directed at the stage that turns the floor into a deathtrap. You must jump onto the platforms that rise from the ground, ensuring you move to the bright blue ones as the others lower back into the ground.

Another attack sees a fire beam directed across the stage, which then follows a semi-circle motion. To avoid this attack, use your evade or dodge to jump through to the opposing side.

The Neo T-Rex can also spawn a black hole, which sucks players in and can only be avoided by standing behind the platforms that rise. After a period of drawing in enemies, the Neo T-Rex will then chomp on those caught in the black hole—an instant death for anyone trapped.

While he is drawing players into the black hole, you can freely do damage and, if a certain threshold is hit, the Neo T-Rex becomes staggered and does not inflict the instant kill upon those trapped.

Players should hide behind any platforms that rise, as this is a sign an attack is coming, while also avoiding the black goo that spawns and slows you down, and defeating other enemies that spawn.

After the full health bar is drained, the Neo T-Rex will be defeated. If it is your first time completing the mission, you will achieve the Meet Durban achievement or trophy.

