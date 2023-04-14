How to access the XDefiant Closed Beta

You'll have to get in quick to try it.

With the conclusion of the Insider Session program, Ubisoft’s XDefiant Closed Beta has arrived, and for a limited time, avid gamers will be able to test out the new action-packed six-versus-six arena shooter entirely for free.

Manual signups for the Closed Beta are no longer open, but Ubisoft has announced a special new access method for the multiplayer test. Here’s how you can get your hands on XDefiant’s limited Closed Beta.

Where to go to access the XDefiant Closed Beta

The XDefiant Closed Beta will be accessible for the first time through Twitch Drops and is available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. To get access to the beta, you will simply need to link your Ubisoft account to your Twitch profile and watch any of the partnered streamers on Twitch for at least 30 minutes.

A full list of partnered streamers can be found on Ubisoft’s official Closed Beta Twitch Drop Program page. You’ll have to be quick, though; the Twitch Drop Program will only be active up until 12pm CT on April 15. After that, you’ll be locked out.

The XDefiant Closed Beta will run from 12am CT on April 13 to 1am CT on April 24, 2023, so the earlier you get in, the more time you’ll get to try out the shooter.

With four factions, 24 weapons, and all 14 maps available for the Closed Beta, xDefiant testers will be spoiled for choice over the coming week—with the full game expected to launch later in 2023.