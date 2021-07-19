Here are the platforms you can play Tom Clancy’s XDefiant on

Ubisoft’s newly revealed free-to-play arena first-person shooter, Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, combines many of the worlds of Tom Clancy into a fast-paced action game.

First revealed on July 19, 2021, XDefiant is scheduled to have a closed test beginning on Aug. 5. There’s no known release date just yet, but it does seem like the game is still somewhat early in development since Ubisoft is looking to give players a chance for hands-on feedback to help with its development.

Welcome to the party!



Introducing Tom Clancy’s #XDefiant, a free-to-play, fast-paced arena FPS from Ubisoft San Francisco.



Visit https://t.co/nvT05LZSEE to watch the full reveal and register for a chance to play early! — PlayXDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) July 19, 2021

Ubisoft describes XDefiant as “a free-to-play, fast-paced, first-person shooter” that “combines intense gunplay with personalized loadouts and specialized factions as teams of gunfighters, called Defiants, battle for domination.”

XDefiant is developed by Ubisoft San Francisco and “features playable factions from the Tom Clancy universe and beyond, each with unique abilities.” Primary and secondary weapons, attachments, and devices will comprise players’ loadouts, and the game will offer a variety of maps and modes.

So, the game sounds and looks cool, but what type of hardware do you need to play it? Here’s what platforms XDefiant will be available on.

What platforms are Tom Clancy’s XDefiant available on?

The free-to-play “fast-paced arena shooter that combines intense gunplay with personalized loadouts and specialized factions” is currently scheduled to come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Google Stadia.

Screengrab via Ubisoft

Ubisoft did not mention whether or not crossplay would be coming to the game when it was initially revealed, but more information on that could be coming soon.