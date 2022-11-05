God of War: Ragnarok is the latest single-player adventure to launch solely on the PlayStation and one of the few AAA games this holiday season. It seems that the game is living up to this occasion, with many of the early reviews rating it very highly. With it taking place after the events of 2018’s God of War, many fans are curious about how much Atreus has aged.

Atreus is surely not the same young boy that he was at the start of the 2018 title. Here’s all the information you need to know about how old Atreus is in God of War: Ragnarok.

How old is Atreus in God of War: Ragnarok?

Atreus is around 14 years old in God of War: Ragnarok since it takes place three years after 2018’s God of War. In the novelization of God of War, it’s said that Atreus is 11 years old. Add the three-year difference between the games, and Kratos’s son comes out to be around 14 at the start of Ragnarok.

Not only did Atreus grow in between these games, but his voice actor, Sunny Suljic, did as well. Many of the young character’s voice lines had to be edited due to his rapidly changing voice over the years the game was being made.

According to an interview with IGN, dialogue designer Jodie Kupsco states “We had to go in and even-out that performance so it sounds like it took place over a short period of time. That was a unique challenge on this one.”

That’s all you need to know about how old Atreus is at the start of God of War: Ragnarok.