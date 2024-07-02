Regional return for PlayStation Stars reward program in the works

Those who have been waiting for an update on what will happen with the PlayStation Stars program are in luck, with Sony breaking its silence today.

PlayStation Stars is a rewards program where gamers can earn points for either purchasing games or completing campaigns. These points can then be used to acquire digital collectibles, wallet funds, and even a handful of other games—as long as you collect enough points. For the last few weeks, the service has been down, meaning that players haven’t been able to access anything they have collected. But an update on PlayStation’s official website says that the service will return in regional rollouts soon.

PlayStation Stars will be back soon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This message can also be found on the PlayStation mobile app, which is where the service is located. Neither the app or the site had a release date for the rollout, but the FAQ page on the latter did clarify what will happen to existing members: Any points or digital collectibles members had before and during the downtime will be available for members when it comes back. The layout of the campaign system won’t change either, but you can’t claim rewards for campaigns that already passed during the downtime.

Before it went down, PlayStation Stars was already available in a large number of countries, so a regional rollout would probably take some time.

When it eventually does come back for everyone, the most loyal of PlayStation fans can most likely expect a large number of points added to their Sony accounts. Hopefully, the rewards the service offers will be worth this wait.

