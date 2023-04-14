Ubisoft’s new shooter XDefiant released in closed beta on April 13 following the end of the Insider Session program, and Twitch has already enabled its viewers to get Twitch Drop rewards while watching streamers playing the game.

The Twitch drop rewards for XDefiant most notably include closed beta keys on top of some cosmetics. Getting a key from a Twitch drop is crucial if you want to play the game as the manual signups are no longer open. Here are all the XDefiant Twitch drop rewards you can get and how you do so.

All XDefiant Twitch drop rewards

There are three XDefiant rewards dropping on Twitch for those watching streamers partnered with Ubisoft:

Closed beta acess Available from April 13, 12pm CT to April 15, 12pm CT. Exclusive for partners. Viewers must watch content for at least 30 minutes.

D50 “Violet” weapon skin From April 13, 12pm CT to April 24, 1am CT. Exclusive for partners. Viewers must watch content for at least one hour.

MK 20 SSR “Violet” weapon skin From April 13, 12pm CT to April 24, 1am CT. Exclusive for partners. Viewers must watch content for at least one hour.



How to claim XDefiant Twitch drops

To become eligible to receive XDefiant Twitch Drops, you need to link your Twitch account to your Ubisoft account. Here are all the necessary steps to do that:

Access Ubisoft’s website and click on “Get Started.”

Click on “Login with Twitch.”

A new window will pop up, and you’ll have to authorize Ubisoft to connect to your Twitch account.

After you have authorized Ubisoft, all you have to do is choose a Ubisoft account you want to connect with Twitch and log in.

The list of Twitch streamers partnered with Ubisoft is extensive and includes names like former professional Rainbow Six Siege player Zigueira, Pokimane, and Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. You can check the full list here and watch the stream of your preference for a chance of getting XDefiant Twitch drop rewards.