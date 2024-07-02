Image Credit: Bethesda
Xbox has lost its way
Image via Xbox
How to fix Xbox error code 0x87dd0033

What do all these letters and numbers mean?
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jul 2, 2024 02:20 pm

Nothing is more annoying than an error code when trying to game online.

When it comes to Xbox error codes, they’re often described with a bunch of random letters and numbers. Xbox error code 0x87dd0033 is one of these errors, and if you’re seeing it, it likely means you can’t play much of anything online.

Here’s what we know so far about Xbox error code 0x87dd0033 and what you can do to fix it.

How to fix Xbox error code 0x87dd0033

A screenshot of the new Xbox Series X from it's official announcement trailer.
Sometimes, this thing just won’t work. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Xbox

Unfortunately for players, this error code seems to be a widespread one whenever there are wholesale issues with Xbox Live itself and there’s not much you can do to fix it besides wait.

On July 2, 2024, this error code popped up and Xbox Support on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed that it was having issues with users being disconnected from Xbox Live and it was investigating. That means a whole lot of gamers weren’t allowed to connect to online games like Call of Duty, Destiny 2, Halo Infinite, or anything else.

If the issue persists for you, you can try resetting your console or resetting your modem as a last-ditch effort to try and fix it. If that doesn’t work, it’s likely that there’s simply a problem with Xbox Live services and Microsoft needs to fix the issue.

You can follow Xbox Support on X to follow along for updates to see when and if the issue is fixed, or keep trying to connect to Xbox Live to try and check out the latest games or events within them.

Odds are, however, this error code means there’s a big problem with Microsoft’s servers. In that case, all you can do is sit tight, maybe touch grass, grab a snack or a drink, and do something to occupy your time until the servers are fixed and you can connect to your favorite online games again.

