How many story chapters does One Piece Odyssey have?

Story length can be one of the biggest strengths and weaknesses of an RPG, which, in turn, ties into how many chapters said it involves. One Piece Odyssey is in the same boat, but how many chapters does the manga and anime adjacent story contain?

Unfortunately, the story of Odyssey does suffer from the early One Piece anime issue of getting stuck in what is essentially filler content between the best moments of its original story. This bogs down the pacing at random intervals, sometimes adding five or more hours to a segment that doesn’t have a reason to be that long.

Typically, those extended segments are found in the Memoria-related chapters where Luffy and his crew must delve into a dream-world version of some older One Piece arcs to regain some of their powers. So if you want to be prepared for that, here is the full list of One Piece Odyssey chapters in order.

How many story chapters are in One Piece Odyssey?

For longtime One Piece fans, some of these story chapters will sound familiar and give away what previous story arcs you will be revisiting throughout your time on the island of Waford.

None of those older arcs play out the exact same way, so there are at least a few elements that will differ, largely because the Straw Hat crew involved are from the future and reliving their own memories with some distortion. It doesn’t make them much better, but at least it isn’t a one-for-one repeat.

So if you see a familiar name, it is a Memoria chapter; meanwhile, the other chapters typically take place back on Waford and deal with the game’s original story. Here is the full list.