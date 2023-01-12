How long does it take to beat One Piece Odyssey?

RPGs are notorious for being massive timesinks, even if they are on the shorter side of the spectrum—especially when it comes to larger Japanese RPGs (JRPGs) from big development studios. Modern JRPGs can vary greatly in length, and with the release of One Piece Odyssey, a lot of potential players will probably be wondering how long it takes to beat the game.

Bandai Namco and the developers at ILCA did a lot to make One Piece Odyssey a game that respects the player’s time in the gameplay mechanics, including auto-battle and speed-up features to help control the pacing of longer sections without taking away from adventure in other areas—for better or worse.

If you are looking for a fun time with the Straw Hat crew exploring a new island and past locations with an entirely original story written by series creator Eiichiro Oda the length of the game might not matter that much to you. However, if you are less of a One Piece fan and more of an RPG player looking for something new to jump into it is important to know what you are getting into.

So here is an overview of how long it might take you to beat One Piece Odyssey.

How long will it take to beat One Piece Odyssey? | Game length, completion time, and more

Just like with most RPGs, signing up to play One Piece Odyssey will result in a significant chunk of time being dedicated to the Straw Hats’ latest adventure. The overall time spent with the game will vary from player to player, but don’t expect a short jog around the new island.

Bamco has released a demo for the game that will let players experience the first several hours of the game, which is enough to get them through what equates to the tutorial for free. Not only will this help anyone on the fence about the game find out if they vibe with the gameplay and presentation, it will also carry all of that progress over once purchased.

This will shave off some time, but early estimates on how long the game will take to complete from a main story perspective is around 30 to 35 hours. This is as of early reviews and impressions dropping on Jan. 11 ahead of the game’s Jan. 13 global release.

That 30-hour tag checks out with other big Bamco-published anime RPGs from recent years like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Digimon Survive which take a similar amount of time to complete their main stories, according to How Long to Beat.

This also likely means trying to do at least some of the extra content can add an additional 10 or more hours to your playthrough of One Piece Odyssey.

Once the game is widely available, you can check those times against documented users on How Long to Beat, but you can expect somewhere in the ballpark of the following times for completion: