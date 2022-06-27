How many people play Dead by Daylight? Dead by Daylight player count

Dead by Daylight is a popular multiplayer game in which players must work together as Survivors or attempt to eliminate the entire lobby as a Killer. Since the game was released in 2016, fans have received a steady stream of new content, including new Survivors, Killers, and other fun features.

Dead by Daylight has attracted thousands of players that enjoy the unique experience, which is now available on almost every console and platform. New fans join the game every day, and many are likely wondering just people play Dead by Deadlight.

The game is available on multiple platforms, which is good for the player base but also creates a few issues when trying to find the player count. We can check how many play Dead by Daylight on PC, but we can’t check how many play on console and mobile. However, we can use the information we do have available to make a healthy guess about the other platforms.

According to Steam Charts, there has been an average of nearly 47,000 players playing Dead by Daylight through Steam in the last 30 days. There was a peak of 96,390 players, a significant jump from about 50,000 peak players in May. The game’s popularity has fluctuated over the years, but there is still a healthy number of PC players.

The game is also available on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. We can’t check the player count for these platforms, but we can assume it’s similar to the PC player base. More players have access to a console or mobile device than a PC, so there are likely more players on these platforms.

Dead by Daylight is still in a healthy spot and any horror fan dive into the game for a fun experience without worrying about being able to find a match.