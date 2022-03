How many cars are in Gran Turismo 7? Full car list

Gran Turismo 7 is finally here, inviting fans of the franchise to test out all the new tracks and vehicles in the game. At its launch, Gran Turismo 7 features over 425 cars and the number is likely to increase as Polyphony Digital releases more patches in the future.

The cars in Gran Turismo 7 come in different prices and players will need to use Credits to unlock their favorite cars. The following list consists of all the available cars at Gran Turismo 7’s launch and it’ll be updated as more cars get added to the game.