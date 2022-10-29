How are ties decided in Marvel Snap?

Marvel Snap has been very successful among card game fans and Marvel fans alike. The game is a fresh take on a well-known genre developed by Second Dinner, and is available on both mobile devices and PC via Steam. It combines the card-collecting bug that’s bitten so many trading card buffs over the years with quick, easy action.

Its gameplay is fast-paced, with matches lasting up to six turns while players stake their cubes to progress through the ranked rewards season. It is necessary to have more points than the opponent in a greater number of locations to guarantee victory in a match. The problem is when a location ends up with the same amount of power on both sides. It may seem difficult to understand who would win in a tie scenario. Luckily, learning how ties work in Marvel Snap is easy.

Check out the guide below to learn everything you need to know about ties and tiebreakers in Marvel Snap.

How Marvel Snap tiebreakers work

Breaking a tie in the game, where each player has won only one location while a third is tied, is as simple as learning to play Marvel Snap.

Although not explicit stated during the tutorial or in the tie endgame screens, the player with the most power in all locations wins the tie. In the rare cases where both players accumulate the same amount of power in all locations, the game actually ends in a tie and neither player loses or gains cubes.

Include other locations when calculating your winning chances before a Snap, and you just might give yourself the upper hand.