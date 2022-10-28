Marvel Snap has already raked in millions in just its first week

Marvel Snap has had an incredible reception in its first week. The Marvel-themed card game, where players can use all their favorite characters from the MCU.

The Hearthstone killer has gained overwhelming popularity, with the company smashing through milestones with ease.

This is the first title coming out of the Orange County, CA, based developers Second Dinner Studios, and so far it’s been a banger— Marvel Snap was released on Oct. 19, and according to Mobilegamer.biz has reportedly made $2 million in its first week.

The strategic card game sees players tackle three lanes, with power levels dictating the flow of the match.

The title is free-to-play, meaning all the revenue has been collected through microtransactions. Marvel Snap has had 5.3 million downloads since its release last week.

Marvel’s card game is still in early access, which bodes well for the future. Snap hovered “around the top of the charts in the UK, France, Germany, and Italy.” As for other countries, it’s hanging around the top ten, and only increasing.

The game gives fans a lot of variety. Not only can you play countless characters within the MCU, but you can play in more tahn 50 different locations in the cinematic universe.

Marvel Snap is available on iOS, Google Play, and Steam.