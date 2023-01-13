Hogwarts Legacy fans freaked out over a Steam bug that indicated another delay

The Hogwarts Legacy Steam page received an update to its release date, causing many fans to panic over a potential delay.

A fan shared their concern in a Reddit post last night, explaining how they noticed the release date changed from Feb. 10 to a “Coming Soon” banner. This sparked a nervous reaction as they feared another delay was on the horizon.

Hogwarts Legacy is still on track to release next month, though, according to Warner Bros. Games. The publisher confirmed in a support post that the game has not been delayed further.

The Reddit community quickly recognized this change in release date as a common Steam bug that has occurred with other games, but the fear of another delay wasn’t an overreaction, as the game was already delayed twice. The game was delayed a third time for several consoles, meaning players on last-gen consoles or the Nintendo Switch will need to wait a bit longer.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on Feb. 10 on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. The game will launch on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4 and will be released on the Nintendo Switch on July 25.

Fans that can’t wait that long can also pre-order the deluxe edition of Hogwarts Legacy to receive 72 hours of early access, along with other pre-order bonuses.