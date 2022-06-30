Here’s a first look at the NieR: Automata physical Switch release

Nintendo earlier this week held their Nintendo Direct Mini presentation and one of the biggest announcements to come from that was news of NieR: Automata headed to Nintendo Switch.

While the game will be available digitally it also will receive a physical release and Square Enix has now detailed what this will include when it finally does arrive.

Purchasing the physical release of NieR: Automata will provide players with The End of YoRHa edition which includes all DLC available for the game.

The 3C3C1D119440927 DLC will provide players with new challenges, additional costumes, and new boss battles to test their skills. Players will also get the 6C2PA118680823 DLC, which will be available to download for free when the game launches. This includes new cosmetic items, skins, and more.

You’ll get these bonuses both if you purchase the game digitally and physically.

An image of the physical case for NieR: Automata The end of Yorha Edition has now been revealed also and it includes a reversible inlay with two unique designs.

Image via Square Enix

The game will arrive on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 6.

Pre-orders are now available for both versions of the game.

NieR: Automata first launched in 2017 for PS4 and PC, later it came to Xbox and since then it has sold more than 6.5 million copies. This success is only set to get bigger when the game finally makes its way to Nintendo’s hybrid handheld console.

You can check out more info about NieR: Automata on Switch via Square Enix.