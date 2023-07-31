Handy Remnant 2 glitch lets you reset skills points for free

Like many action RPGs, Remnant 2 features a fleshed-out skill system with traits that let gamers play their way. But what if you want to change things up and try something new? Well, this week, one lucky player may have the answer—and it’s free.

That is, it doesn’t cost any orbs, because it’s a bug.

The unintended glitch first landed in front of the Remnant 2 community on July 30 when the player who discovered it shared it on Reddit. In the video, they showed they were able to reset their traits via the Orb of Undoing; except the Orb, which was meant to be consumed on use, instead remained and could be used again infinitely.

It takes some good timing, but after using the Orb of Undoing, the menu closes and an animation begins. As soon as the menu closes, the player dodges, canceling the animation and, somehow, keeping the Orb from being consumed. The player demonstrated it could be used again, saving the Orb once more.

Priced at a hefty 2,500 Scrap and three Luminite Crystals, the Orb doesn’t come cheap, so for such a discovery to be made is gamechanging. The player who found the glitch made it work on console, but others tested it on PC and have found it working there, too.

Some discussed whether the addition of a free “respec” feature should actually be the norm. Other titles that feature skill trees like Path of Exile and Diablo 4 also require materials or currency to reset, but in the meantime, at least Remnant 2 players can save some mats for other items like armor and weapons.

Another player found the same glitch worked with Amulets like the Ankh of Power, a necklace that grants a damage buff when holding a Relic. By canceling the animation with a dodge at the right time, the buff was still applied, which prompted a search through a myriad of other items to see if such effects could be replicated elsewhere.

In the meantime, players should enjoy the free trait resets while they can; Gunfire Games hasn’t mentioned anything about the glitch yet, but we can only assume the devs won’t let something like this ride for too long.

Now, if you need me, I’ll be practicing respec-dodges to fix my traits.

