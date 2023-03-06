GTA insider suggests Rockstar is aiming for Holidays 2024 for release

Grand Theft Auto VI may finally be announced this year and see a 2024 release, according to a Rockstar insider Tez2.

The leaker shared some information on the weekend regarding the release of the upcoming GTA VI. According to him, the deadline for the game is the holidays of 2024. but “it could slip into early 2025 as well.”

Tez2 also added that Rockstar “could be more firm about an announcement this year” since almost everyone is back in the office in an effort to return to pre-pandemic work standards. He personally believes that the official announcement this year is a “given,” but losing some work talent could be an obstacle that could delay it once again.

“I don’t think the upper management is in a position to delay further to holiday 2025/2026. Cutting more portions of the game to package into DLCs to release later on may be sustainable for management than delaying further,” Tez2 wrote.

With Grand Theft Auto V released in 2013, this year will mark its 10th anniversary. And it goes without saying that the GTA community is hungry for fresh content, but not everyone likes Rockstar’s apparent approach.

The leaks were posted on GTA VI’s subreddit and some players pointed out that rushing the release and having large portions of the game added as DLCs is a red flag in their eyes. They’d rather have the developers take as much time as it needs to finish the game and release it as it was initially planned.