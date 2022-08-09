Grand Theft Auto V almost at 170 million sales, Take-Two Interactive says

The lifetime sales record of Grand Theft Auto V is now listed at almost 170 million copies, according Take-Two Interactive.

As seen on the company’s latest financial earnings report for Q1 of fiscal year 2023, Take-Two revealed that GTA V has sold nearly 170 million copies since its release in 2013. This makes the GTA franchise’s grand total sales record currently at 380 million units sold, further solidifying the company’s description of GTA as “one of the most successful, iconic and critically acclaimed brands in all of entertainment.”

This follows GTA’s milestone in May (also during the company’s last financial report), wherein Take-Two claimed that GTA V sold over 165 million units worldwide. The company also called the title as the “best-selling game of the past 10 years in the U.S., based on both unit and dollar sales.”

The latest financial report also saw company CEO Strauss Zelnick speak about the progress of the next entry to the GTA franchise, known as Grand Theft Auto VI. “The Rockstar Games team is determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment, just as the label has done with every one of their frontline releases,” Zelnick said.

It was revealed in February that the development of GTA VI “is well underway.” Bloomberg also reported last month that the game will take place in a “fictional version” of Miami, featuring a female protagonist which is a first in the GTA franchise.