Grand Theft Auto V surpasses 165 million units sold

Grand Theft Auto V has now sold over 165 million units worldwide, according to Take Two Interactive’s Q4 2022 earnings report. Originally released in September 2013, the game is available for various platforms, such as PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Take Two also specified that GTA V has already reached $1 billion in retail sales, claiming it did so “faster than any entertainment release in history.” The game is regarded by the company as the “best-selling game of the past 10 years in the U.S.,” which is “based on both unit and dollar sales.”

As for the franchise as a whole, Take Two’s report mentioned that GTA has now sold over 375 million units worldwide. It also pointed out that GTA “pioneered the open-world genre,” calling the series “one of the most successful, iconic, and critically acclaimed brands in all of entertainment.”

In other GTA news, Rockstar Games confirmed in February that the much-anticipated GTA VI is in development. A press release from the company mentioned that it is “pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.”