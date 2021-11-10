Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition footage leaked

Grand Theft Auto fans can get an early look at Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition since players who’ve received the game early have leaked gameplay footage from each title.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will allow players to revisit three iconic titles in the GTA series: GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas. While Rockstar has shared screengrabs and teaser videos for the new game, fans have yet to see official gameplay footage. But some players who already have access to the game have leaked gameplay footage online.

As reported by VGC, players have shared gameplay from all three remastered titles. Reddit user Zombathon67890 shared a short clip of the first mission in San Andreas, showing a remastered CJ running around a small area. A notable update in the clip is the weapon wheel, which is a recent GTA feature that’s been added.

YouTuber Okayjosh uploaded multiple gameplay videos showing gameplay footage from Vice City and Grand Theft Auto III. Both games have updated graphics and visuals but have maintained their distinct art styles. Rockstar confirmed each game included in the collection will feature higher resolution textures and a “completely rebuilt lighting system with enhanced shadows, reflections, and more.”

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be released tomorrow, Nov. 11. The game will be available on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.