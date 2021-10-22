Rockstar reveals first look at Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto fans can now pre-order Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and enjoy three iconic titles in the series.

Grand Theft Auto has become one of the biggest gaming franchises in the world and thousands of fans still enjoy the latest title, GTA V. But many fans have longed for another chance to experience the older GTA titles since they’re considered the cornerstones of the series with some of the most memorable moments and storylines. Fans have waited patiently for the heavily rumored Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy and Rockstar finally gave them a first look at the upcoming title today.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition features updated versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas. The trailer shows how each game has been updated from its original version, maintaining the original style with a modern update.

The games have received a GTAV style controller layout, updated weapons and Radio Station selection wheels, updated mini-maps, and the ability to immediately restart failed missions. Characters, weapons, vehicles to roads, and more now have higher resolution textures. Each game also has a “completely rebuilt lighting system with enhanced shadows, reflections, and more.” The games are perfect for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles since they have 4K resolution support and up to 60 FPS.

Fans can pre-order the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game costs $59.99 and will be released on Nov 11.