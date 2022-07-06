Grand Theft Auto 6 is Rockstar’s main focus after reportedly dumping planned remasters

GTA fans might have heard rumors that plans for a remaster of Grand Theft Auto 4 had been put on the backburner, however, it seems the reason might make up for this somber news—according to a report by Kotaku, Grand Theft Auto 6 is the main priority at Rockstar right now and as such, GTA IV and Red Dead Redemption’s remasters have both been shelved.

The first news about these remakes surfaced on Twitter on July 4 where known GTA inside Tez shared the GTA and Red Dead remasters had been scrapped.

They claimed the reason may have been attached to the poor reception Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition received back in Nov. 2021.

Kotaku’s report confirms these claims, continuing further to say the publisher “is hoping that folks will forget all about the critically panned and botched classic GTA remasters released last year while it focuses most of its resources and energy on its next big game, Grand Theft Auto 6.”

There is some light for those excited at the prospect of GTA IV and Red Dead Redemption remasters as Kotaku’s source claims that they aren’t completely out of the question and could take place in the future.

Right now Rockstar is completely focused on getting Grand Theft Auto 6 out and providing fans the game they’ve been asking for for years.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be the next entry into Rockstar’s franchise in almost a decade with GTA V launching back in 2013. Right now there is no date set for the game to launch.