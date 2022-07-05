Grand Theft Auto IV, Red Dead Redemption remasters reportedly abandoned

“The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.”

Rockstar Games’ planned remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto IV and Red Dead Redemption are no longer happening, according to an insider.

Tez2, who has been known to report accurate information regarding Grand Theft Auto, tweeted that while the remasters seemed like they were progressing a few years ago, they were ultimately scrapped.

“As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV and RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind,” Tez2 said. “The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.”

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, comprised of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, was released in November. Despite selling more than 10 million copies, Rockstar botched the release with multiple technical issues.

Take-Two Interactive also mentioned in May through its Q4 2022 earnings report that Grand Theft Auto V has now sold more than 165 million units. The company also spoke about the game making $1 billion in overall retail sales, calling it the “best-selling game of the past 10 years in the U.S.,” based on “both unit and dollar sales.”