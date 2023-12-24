Got a PS5 for Christmas? Here are 5 games to play first

Sony has assembled an impressive catalog of games for fans to discover and enjoy, but if you’re a new PlayStation 5 player, where on earth should you start?

From exclusives that make gamers on rival platforms jealous to cross-platform releases that top the charts, Sony truly has it all. If you were lucky enough to open a PlayStation 5 this Christmas, add these games to your must-play list and get cracking.

Spider-Man 2

Both Spider-Men are back for more action. Image via Insomniac

Insomniac Games’ third entry in its Spider-Man series stands as the best of the lot, perfectly weaving Peter Parker and Miles Morales into a gripping story that’s worthy of the two Spideys teaming up.

Though Venom takes the spotlight as the game’s big bad, a familiar crop of villains from Spider-Man’s illustrious gallery of rogues makes quite the impression—including Sandman, Kraven the Hunter, and The Lizard.

Whether you’re web-swinging through New York hunting for Marvel Easter eggs or gathering collectibles on your way to earning the Platinum trophy, Spider-Man 2 is an action-packed adventure.

God of War: Ragnarok

God of War: Ragnarok tells a gripping tale. Image via Santa Monica Studios

The God of War series has come a long way, and the transition to Norse mythology gave Kratos new challenges to overcome—the biggest of which is keeping his son on side. God of War: Ragnarok is the brilliant culmination of the story.

Boasting a rich cast full of recognizable names from Norse mythology while highlighting a few lesser-known characters too, Ragnarok delivers exactly what you’d expect with a spectacular story that picks up where its 2018 predecessor left off, with plenty to explore and collect.

The stunning environment depicted across the nine realms is beautifully crafted, and the riveting plot will have you hooked. God of War: Ragnarok has masterful writing and world design, and coupled with its crunchy combat, it’s truly a must-play.

Horizon: Forbidden West

Horizon: Forbidden West is a sight to behold. Image via Guerrilla Games

2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn made quite the impression with futuristic dinosaur-like robots and prehistoric combat, all of which returns in Horizon: Forbidden West as Aloy heads toward what was once San Francisco.

There are new tales to uncover, characters to meet, and creatures to battle, all of which takes place alongside some spectacular voice acting—including from the late, great Lance Reddick.

While the initial game was impressive enough, Horizon: Forbidden West takes a significant leap forward by harnessing the power of the PlayStation 5. It has gorgeous graphics and is easily one of the best-looking games of this generation, with stunning vistas at every turn and incredible facial animations making for an immersive, engaging experience.

The Last of Us: Part 1

The Last of Us: Part 1 has an unmissable story. Image via Naughty Dog

Whether you’re a returning player who adored the first release in 2013 or looking to follow in the footsteps of Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us: Part 1 is a must-play for both newcomers and old-timers alike.

The 2022 remaster was completely rebuilt for the PlayStation 4 and it shows, with modernized mechanics and improved controls all making for a more immersive experience, all while faithfully recreating to the original title.

The Last of Us: Part 1 also includes the prequel chapter, Left Behind, following Ellie and her best friend Riley before the events of the main game—with scenes that those who watched the show are familiar with.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 rightfully won Game of the Year. Image via Larian Studios

Though not a PlayStation exclusive, Baldur’s Gate 3 won Game of the Year and every player on every platform should dive into it as soon as possible, as Larian Studios’ creation is masterfully crafted and provides an experience like none other.

An absurdly talented voice cast brings an array of standout characters to life, many of whom you can bed or murder depending on your preferences and the choices you make. Indeed, it’s those choices that set Baldur’s Gate 3 apart from anything else.

Every time you play Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll have a different experience based on the dialogue you select and the approach you choose. Good or evil, hero or villain, you can be whatever you want in the land of Faerûn.