God of War Ragnarök pre-orders are now live

Arteus and Kratos’ return is getting closer every day, and now players can finally order their copy of the game.

The pre-orders for God of War Ragnarök are now live for both PlayStation 4 and 5. The special collector editions are also up for grabs. Players from Australia and the U.K. can already order the game on Amazon or GAME, while those from North America will need to wait several hours as the pre-orders go live in the region at 9am CT.

Those that are looking to purchase the game can do so in a few different ways. Each of the five editions offers a variety of content for players. The standard edition, however, doesn’t come with any extra goodies.

God of War Ragnarök is one of the most-anticipated PlayStation exclusives that’s launching this year. The release date for the game is Nov. 9, 2022. The game will follow on from 2018’s God of War and Kratos and Arteus will once again face off against various enemies on a journey to uncover the truth of the prophecy of Loki.

According to a retailer’s description on Amazon, players will “venture through all nine realms towards the prophesied battle that will end the world.”