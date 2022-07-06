God of War Ragnarök got a release date this morning, and along with it came the reveal of several different editions that players could buy for when the game comes out this November.

In a blog post from PlayStation, all of the different editions of the game, including the collector’s edition were given detail as to what they would contain.

For those looking to get the game, there are five different editions to choose from, depending on when you buy the game, and how much you’re looking to spend on it. The game will release on Nov. 9 this year, but fans can pre-order the game beginning July 15 at 10am local time, or 10am ET for North America.

All God of War Ragnarök editions, explained

There are five different God of War Ragnarök editions. The first is a pre-order bonus edition which gets players some DLC, and then there are the post-launch editions, which are all listed below. There are no prices at the time of writing for any of these editions.

God of War Ragnarök – Launch Edition (Must pre-order to get bonuses)

Image via Sony

Kratos Risen Snow Armor

Atreus Risen Snow Tunic

God of War Ragnarök – Standard Edition

Standard Edition of the game

Can be upgraded from PS4 to PS5 for $10

God of War Ragnarök – Digital Deluxe Edition

Image via Sony

Copy of the game

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök digital soundtrack

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 theme

God of War Ragnarök – Collector’s Edition

Printed voucher for a digital copy of the game on PS4 and PS5

A Steelbook display case

Two inch Vanir Twins Carvings

Dwarven dice set

16 inch Mjölnir replica

All digital items from the Digital Deluxe Edition

God of War Ragnarök – Jötnar Edition