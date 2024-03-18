Category:
Exclusive: Gigantic: Rampage Edition trailer shows off new hero Roland’s official kit

Roland's grown older.
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Mar 18, 2024 08:00 am
Roland in action pose in Gigantic: Rampage Edition.
Image via Gearbox Publishing.

Roland is one of the new heroes joining the Gigantic: Rampage Edition roster. In fact, it’s more accurate to say Roland is coming back, as he was initially revealed 10 years ago during Gigantic‘s pre-alpha stage. He didn’t make it into the game’s official release in 2017, though.

Recommended Videos

On launch day, April 9, he’s returning, and you can tell the 10 years have passed by his white hair, which used to be dark. His ranged DPS role and shooter nature are still fairly similar, though. He uses a blunderbuss and gadgets to attack and debuff enemies, such as Bolas to slow down opponents and an Attack Drone to aid him in his attacks. While we learned Roland was in the Gigantic: Rampage Edition hero roster during the game’s latest beta round, the trailer above is an exclusive look into his kit, showing his archetype and interactions with other heroes.

Even though Roland is a ranged DPS, he has a unique set of skills that give him mobility to dodge attacks from assassin DPS characters like Wu, Tyto, and Tripp. His traps can stop enemies in their tracks, and his grappling hook allows him to move both horizontally and vertically much more effectively than many other heroes, enabling him to secure a safe high ground position from which to launch his attacks. It’s definitely a promising skill set.

Gigantic: Rampage Edition is the second main release of the MOBA game Gigantic. Its first major launch was stopped in July 2018, a year after it fully came out and three years after its closed beta began. The big problems then were the long beta periods with delayed launches. This led to a quiet release on the Microsoft Store and other small online platforms, not including Steam. It was also overshadowed by the release of Overwatch, which took a lot of attention away from Gigantic at that time. For this second attempt, Gigantic is coming to Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, and PlayStation. This seems like a stronger launch, even though right now, new developers Abstraction Games have to instead fight online survival and action RPG games for attention rather than other arena and MOBA titles.

