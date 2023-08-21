Ghostrunner 2’s launch date has reportedly been leaked

Ghostrunner 2, a hardcore FPP slasher scheduled for late 2023, reportedly has a release date, and it’s closer than you think.

On Aug. 21, billbil-kun, a private investigator Dealabs magazine shared a tweet saying Ghostrunner 2 will officially release on Oct. 26, 2023.

EXCLUSIVE

🚨 GAME DETAILS REVEAL 🚨



Another October release 😁



Ghostrunner 2 will be released on:

⌛️October 26th, 2023



Editions & PC Pricing:

🟡Standard $39.99 / 39,99€ / 34.99£

🔴Deluxe $49.99 / 49,99€ / 39.99£

🟤Brutal $69.99 / 69,99€ / 59.99£#adhttps://t.co/2wnGTcGtLB — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) August 21, 2023

According to them, the game will come in three separate editions—Standard, Deluxe, and Brutal. The pricing should look like this:

Standard edition- $39.99 /39.99€/ £34.99

Deluxe edition- $49.99 / 49,99€ / £39.99

Brutal edition- $69.99 / 69,99€ / £59.99

The game will be available on PC via Epic Games store, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. Epic hasn’t update the store yet and this only seems to be a leak suggesting the early release.

Similarly, there’s been some talk Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 might release on Oct. 27, but this is again a leak. Still, if this turns out to be true, we’ll have a busy October.

Ghostrunner 2 beta registration was just kicked of on Aug. 10, and if we’re being honest, I didn’t expect to see the release date be so close to beta, but it’s not impossible. So far, Epic and 505 Games didn’t comment on this and we have yet to see if these rumors are true.

As you might already know, this will be set in a post-apocalyptic world and it will feature all the usual Ghostrunner stuff—a fast-paced story and combat, new abilities, a new storyline, and more motorbike levels.

