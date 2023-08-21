It all starts here: Cyberpunk 2077’s biggest death happens on this date

Cyberpunk 2077 might be set in a futuristic world that looks nothing like our own, but today is the date one of Night City’s most pivotal events took place. On Aug. 20, 2023, Robert John Linder, or as you probably know him Johnny Silverhand, was killed.

During the Night City Holocaust, Silverhand managed to blow up Arasaka Tower. This action set into motion all of the events players experience, and cost the hero his life. Of course, we know this wasn’t the end of his story.

The storming of Arasaka Tower led to Silverhand being killed by Adam Smasher. Everyone knows and loves Silverhand as he is voiced in the game by none other than big-screen sweetheart Keanu Reeves, but even some fans who haven’t played the game will know Adam Smasher from the popular Netflix anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners.

Aug. 20 will always be a significant date in the Cyberpunk lore, despite what Silverhand is able to accomplish after his body dies—that is, depending on the ending you wind up with. And, who knows, he could very well get even more of the spotlight when Cyberpunk 2077 finally gets its first DLC release in late September.

While Cyberpunk had plenty of justified criticisms after its awful launch in 2020, the team at CD Projekt Red has come a long way in optimizing the game to play well in 2023. Because of this, players who haven’t yet entered Night City should absolutely take the plunge and give the game a try—especially once Phantom Liberty goes live.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available to purchase on PC and consoles now.

