Gamescom to show world premiere of Sonic Frontiers

The world premiere of the highly anticipated next entry to the Sonic franchise, Sonic Frontiers, will be shown during the opening night of this year’s Gamescom event.

Geoff Keighley, the host of the Gamescom Opening Night Live, confirmed the news the first official look of Sonic Frontiers will be taking place at the event, which will be streamed live on Aug. 23 at 1pm CT.

“It’s true: @sonic_hedgehog is coming to @gamescom,” Keighley said in a tweet. “Opening Night Live! Tune in live on Tuesday, August 23 for a world premiere new look and news about SONIC FRONTIERS during OPENING NIGHT LIVE!”

Last month, Sonic team head Takashi Iizuka spoke with Game Informer about Sonic Frontiers. He described the game as the “cornerstone of future Sonic games,” though he admitted it would only be possible if the 3D, open-world formula used in the game could work and can eventually give players “freedom,” especially for the hardcore Sonic fans.

“With previous 3D Sonic games, it was difficult to give the players freedom,” Iizuka saod. “That’s because you need a path to provide a high-speed experience, and you could only play on that path. The open-zone concept gets rid of that path and provides an action experience with freedom.”

As for the Sonic movies, Sega confirmed a third Sonic the Hedgehog movie will be coming to cinemas on Dec. 20, 2024. A teaser was released, showing Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles who could be making a return.