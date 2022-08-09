Sega confirms Sonic 3 movie’s official release date

Following the success of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sega has already provided a glimpse of what to expect with Sonic the Hedgehog 3, including its release date.

The movie’s official Twitter account posted a GIF presenting some of the movie’s main characters, including Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. This might also confirm the three will be suiting up again for the third movie.

Running faster, flying higher, and punching harder. #SonicMovie3 hits theatres on December 20, 2024. pic.twitter.com/DcFGbaKUao — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) August 9, 2022

“Running faster, flying higher, and punching harder,” Sega’s announcement reads. “#SonicMovie3 hits theatres on December 20, 2024.”

This follows the success of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 when it was released in theaters in March. The movie made over $400 million from domestic and international showings in just three months. This made Sonic 2 the fourth best-selling video game adaptation of all time.

In April, Sega’s Sonic team head Takashi Iizuka, spoke to VGC regarding the film’s success, as well as its purpose to help the Sonic franchise reach a wider audience.

“Because of the success of the movies, we’re finding that we’re reaching into this wider audience of people who maybe never played the game before, or don’t play them that much,” Iizuka said. “It’s this wider group of fans who we need to start now making content for.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 stars Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, Idris Elba as Knuckles, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, and Colleen O’Shaughnessy as Tails. As for Sonic 3, its official cast is yet to be revealed.