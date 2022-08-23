Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live recap: All announcements, news, and more

Gamescom 2022 kicked off today with its usual broadcast of Opening Night Live, which is a stream of world premieres including new game updates, new game announcements, and more.

Although there have been a lot of delays in the gaming world, fans were excited to get some new information on their favorite upcoming games. Some big names showed up at the show, including Borderlands, Hogwarts Legacy, Goat Simulator 3, and more.

In case you didn’t catch the broadcast, here is everything you missed from the show, including the big updates and some smaller ones.

Dead Island 2

Release date: February 2023

Fans of the original are finally getting their sequel with Dead Island 2. The game isn’t for the weak of stomach since there is blood and gore just about everywhere, but fans of the franchise won’t have to wait long for the game to come out since the release date is only a few months away.

Everywhere

Release date: 2023

From developers who previously worked on GTA, Everywhere is a new game that aims to build a different kind of game than players have ever experienced. The description of the game from the developer was very vague, but they do plan to have the game out by 2023.

Dune Awakening

Release date: TBA

Dune is a popular franchise and fans are getting a new gaming experience with an open-world survival MMO. Not much information was given and there’s no release window, but fans of the franchise can sign up for the beta on the website.

The Lords of the Fallen

Release date: TBA

For those who like dark fantasy, The Lords of the Fallen is for you. The sequel to the original, The Lords of the Fallen is a Dark Souls-like game that is in development for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X. There’s no release date for the game, but fans got a cinematic trailer during the show.

Moving Out 2

Release date: 2023

Fans of physics-based games will love the Moving Out franchise, and now there’s a second game coming on all platforms. Return to the town of Packmore to hone your moving skills and play with your friends in couch co-op or online multiplayer. Moving Out 2 comes to all platforms in 2023.

New Tales from the Borderlands

Release date: Oct. 21, 2022

New characters, new story, and the same franchise everyone loves. Coming Oct. 21 this year to all platforms, fans got a new trailer for New Tales from the Borderlands that showed off some of those new things. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see some gameplay footage, but they won’t have to wait long to get the game in their hands since it releases in just a few months.

High On Life

Release date: Dec. 13, 2022

Fans of raunchy games will really like High On Life. This game is definitely not for children. There are plenty of cuss words coming from your weapons, characters insulting each other in not-so-nice words, and more. Those who enjoy the Rick and Morty series will probably like this game, but it isn’t for everyone.

Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties

Release date: Oct. 13, 2022

The first DLC for Dying Light 2 is coming soon to the game. In Bloody Ties, players will enjoy a new story and adventure. The Carnage Hall, an old opera building, will be full of challenges and quests. Get new weapons, interact with new characters, and discover new things in the new content that is coming this fall.

Gotham Knights

Release date: Oct. 21, 2022

Gotham Knights was originally planned to come much later than the Oct. 21 release date it now has. Players will take on the role of a hero in a post-Batman world and are tasked with keeping the streets of Gotham safe for its residents. In the new trailer at Gamescom, players got a look at Harley Quinn and some glimpses of what the game will offer.

Hogwarts Legacy

Release date: Feb. 10, 2023

Fans have been waiting a long time to play Hogwarts Legacy, and today, they got a new cinematic trailer ahead of the release date next year. This open-world action RPG will take players through the wizarding world of Harry Potter in a high-caliber game that fans of the franchise are excited to get their hands on.

Lies of P

Release date: 2023

Lies of P takes a spin on the Pinocchio story, but it isn’t the Disney fairytale you remember from your childhood. This game is heavily inspired by Bloodborne and will follow Pinocchio on his journey to become human. The world is full of dark brooding environments, enemies, and surroundings, and will release sometime next year.

The Expanse

Release date: Summer 2023

Fans got a deeper look at the new Telltale game, The Expanse. Those looking forward to the game got some gameplay in the trailer showcased during Gamescom. Players will have a new choice-based game based in a new sci-fi setting. Players will be able to explore and experience the story when it’s released in the summer of 2023.

Stranded: Alien Dawn

Release date: Early access October 2022

Fans got their first glimpse at Stranded: Alien Dawn at Gamescom, and early access for the game is coming in October 2022. The game appears to be a survival game with elements of crafting and gathering. The game didn’t show any platforms other than PC, so it seems this game will be PC exclusive, but those who are interested in it can wishlist it now.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Release date: early 2023

Fans of the movie can now play through the game in this upcoming title based on the movie. This horror RPG multiplayer game is coming in early 2023 on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Atlas Fallen

Release date: 2023

Atlas Fallen is a new fantasy action RPG from Focus Entertainment. This semi-open world game is full of mysteries and ancient threats. Fans of what they saw at Gamescom can pick up the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC next year.

Scars Above

Release date: TBA

A new trailer for Scars Above was released during Gamescom giving players a new look at the third-person shooter. Players will be pitted against horrifying creatures on an alien world. There are elements of crafting and weapon improvement that players can use to help them survive the harsh environment.

Wyrdsong

Release date: TBA

Something Wicked Games announced its first title at Gamescom called Wyrdsong. The game is an occult historical fantasy RPG set in an alternate world in the middle ages. The game is set to “expand, question, and re-define aspects of what makes up the current RPG genre,” according to a press release.

Goat Simulator 3

Release date: Nov. 17, 2022

Thought you missed a sequel to Goat Simulator? You didn’t. For whatever reason, probably just to throw off their fans, they went straight to Goat Simulator 3. Players got another look at some of the multiplayer gameplay as well as more of the scenery.

Honkai Star Rail

Release date: TBA

Honkai Star Rail is an upcoming game from miHoYo, the creators of Genshin Impact. The game was first revealed last October, but there’s still no release date for it yet. The one-minute trailer broadcast during the show gave fans a little glimpse into some of the game’s story.

Return to Monkey Island

Release date: Sept. 19, 2022

Return to Monkey Island is coming pretty soon for those who are excited for the next iteration of the franchise. The game got a release date at Gamescom and fans of the franchise won’t need to wait long for it since it releases in less than a month.

Moonbreaker

Release date: Early access begins Sept. 29, 2022

From the makers of Subnautica, this all-new sci-fi adventure will take players into a new, above-ground world. From author Brandon Sanderson, a new strategy game is born. Paint your own miniatures in Moonbreaker, which is a big departure from Subnautica underwater survival genre.

Sonic Frontiers

Release date: Nov. 8, 2022

Players have been waiting for Sonic Frontiers for a while and Sega has done a ton of marketing for the first open-world game in the Sonic franchise. Fans waiting for the game’s release got a date for the game and a new trailer with some more sneak peeks of it before it comes to players’ screens on Nov. 8.

Under the Waves

Release date: 2023

Quantic Dream, the team responsible for games such as Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, is taking things underwater for its next game. Not much was revealed about the game, but the scenery and premise of the game look promising. The game has no solid release date, but those interested can wishlist it now.

The Callisto Protocol

Release date: Dec. 2, 2022

The Callisto Protocol got a nice long look at its gameplay. The game is releasing soon, so it’s no surprise that those looking to get their hands on it got an extended look at the game. This gory RPG is coming soon to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.

Friends vs. Friends

Release date: TBA

This multiplayer game pits people head-to-head in a chaotic battle. Players can level up, get new cards, improve the cards they already own, and unlock new characters. The hand-drawn style combined with the action-packed gameplay will make this a fun game for those who love PvP games.

The Outlast Trials

Release date: Closed beta Oct. 28 to Nov. 1

The Outlast Trials is a game that can be played solo or with up to four players. This survival-horror game doesn’t have a release date yet, but players can try their hands at the game in the closed beta. More news on how to get into the beta will come soon.

Where Winds Meet

Release date: TBA

Set in China, this beautiful-looking game will allow players to run on water, shoot arrows to make boats explode, and more. There wasn’t much revealed about the game except that players will have to battle enemies with swords, bows, arrows, and more.

Park Beyond

Release date: 2023

Coming soon from Bandai Namco is Park Beyond, a game where players will be building some out-of-this-world rides and using them to manage your park. The game was announced almost a year ago, and now players interested in building a new park and rides know they can do so when the game releases sometime in 2023.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Release date: Nov. 30, 2022

Players will encounter a sprawling city crawling with monsters in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Players will play as rejects in this upcoming first-person shooter. Play solo or team up with up to four players and defeat enemies together when the game comes out on Nov. 30.

Blacktail

Release date: Winter 2022

Blacktail is a fantasy action game about twin sisters, where you’ll need to wield your bow and arrow and unleash special powers. Play as a witch and decide whether you’ll fight for good and evil when the game releases this winter.