Gamescom 2020 to “definitely take place” online, on-site remains on the table, organizers say

We'll be able to see it on screen at least.

One of the world’s largest gaming trade fairs will be going ahead despite the developing COVID-19 pandemic. Gamescom 2020 will be taking place online at the very least, according to a statement from the organizers.

Gamescom is an annual trade fair organized by the German Games Industry Association. This year’s edition is scheduled to run from Aug. 25 to 29, with the developer conference preceding directly from Aug. 22 to 24.

In view of #COVID19, existing digital formats such as #gamescom: Opening Night Live and gamescom now will be significantly expanded. Whether #gamescom2020 will take place as usual or as a digital gamescom will be determined in mid-May.

Since the event might be transitioning to a fully digital format, the organizers promise online content, such as the Gamescom: Opening Night Live. Gamescom will now be “significantly expanded” and “new modules” will be added.

In mid-May, the organizers will once again consult with relevant state authorities as to whether the event can proceed on-site. Should the event continue as planned, the organizers said that they’ve remained in touch with exhibitors and will make “changes… in order to fully ensure the health of all visitors.”

Gamescom, scheduled for August, is taking its time to wait and see how the coronavirus situation develops. Other large-scale gaming conventions have not been as lucky, with events such as E3 officially canceled, while the 2020 Games Developers Conference was postponed.

Gamescom is held annually in the Koelnmesse, an exhibition center in Cologne, attracting more than 370,000 visitors from over 100 countries in 2019.