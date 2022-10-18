Froskurinn calls out G4 TV for ‘failing to support her’ after backlash over Sexism in Gaming segment

G4 TV has been shut down after a lukewarm revival, leaving the gaming community mourning the loss of a nostalgic program. But some of the former G4 hosts took the opportunity to air some grievances with the program, including Indiana “Froskurinn” Black.

Frosk made headlines in early 2022 after ranting about the sexism she faces in the gaming industry as a result of being a G4 host. At the time, she admitted she was getting sent toxic comments over her appearance.

“It has somehow become acceptable that you can talk about how much you jerk off to a woman as a compliment. It’s dehumanizing and it’s weird. Women do not exist to be nice on the eyes for you. Olivia Munn didn’t exist to be nice on the eyes for you,” Frosk said at the time.

She also pointed out she often got harassed and berated over her opinions on games a lot more than her male co-hosts. Frosk said both of them read from the same script, yet she is the one that faces all of the criticism.

At the time, the gaming community at large reacted negatively to Frosk’s statements on the show. Many called her an “angry feminist” and claimed she “hates” male gamers. Now, Frosk has claimed the G4 team did not stand up for her as she faced backlash.

Frosk reveals frustrations with G4 management

Frosk’s Sexism in Gaming segment was approved by everyone running X-Play, Frosk tweeted on Oct. 17, noting G4 had made an internal statement at the time that “diversity and inclusion” was important to the show.

She said she was supported initially, but that changed after new threats.

“Then I asked for support multiple times and was ignored or directly lied to about support coming. No guidelines. No plans. No help. Then management changed and it became openly hostile,” Frosk said.

My Sexism in Gaming segment was approved by all executive show runners in X-Play. When I was originally hired and cast, G4 made the internal statement that diversity and inclusion was what it was built on to fix the past. I was fully supported initially until doxxing/threats. — Frosk (@Froskurinn) October 17, 2022

While some came to Frosk’s support, the gaming community largely reacted with hostility to her most recent tweets about the show. Some brought up how flippant Frosk seemed when other people at G4 got laid off. Others said Frosk and other hosts were toxic themselves.

Many replies blamed Frosk for making the show “tank,” calling her hostile.