Forza Horizon 5 hits 4.5 million players and has largest launch day for an Xbox Game Studios game

Forza Horizon 5 has impressed fans everywhere, accumulating 4.5 million players across all platforms and had the biggest launch day for an Xbox Game Studios game.

Fans everywhere are enjoying Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft’s iconic open-world racing series. The game was released yesterday and is featured in the Xbox Game Pass, making it easier for thousands of players to enjoy the title. Die-hard fans who purchased the Premium Edition for $99 gained access to the game on Nov. 4 and the title already had almost one million players two days before its official launch.

We've invested for years in Xbox so more people can play. With 4.5+ million players so far across PC, cloud & console, Forza Horizon 5 shows that promise coming to life. Largest launch day for XGS game, peak concurrent 3x FH4 high. Thank you players & congrats to @WeArePlayground — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 10, 2021

Millions of other players joined the fun when the game was officially released, resulting in the biggest launch day for an Xbox Game Studios game. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer confirmed 4.5 million players across all platforms are enjoying Forza Horizon 5. The peak concurrent player count is three times higher than Forza Horizon’s 4 player count, showing just how many players have purchased or downloaded the game.

Players can expect more exciting content down the line since two expansions have been confirmed. Players who purchased the Premium Edition already have access to VIP in-game content and the game will likely receive continuous updates.

Forza Horizon 5 is just one of the exciting titles featured on the Xbox Game Pass. Halo Infinite will be available on the pass when it’s released and Ultimate members can enjoy a 75-day free trial of Crunchyroll Premium.