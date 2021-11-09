Crunchyroll Premium introduced as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can enjoy 75 days free of Crunchyroll Premium: Mega Fan as a new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk.

The Xbox Game Pass is an excellent subscription service that allows players to enjoy dozens of titles without purchasing them individually. The roster of games is constantly updated, allowing players to enjoy new titles almost every month. The service will also include upcoming titles like Halo Infinite, making it a great way to enjoy multiple titles during the stacked holiday season.

Starting today, @XboxGamePass Ultimate members can get more out of anime with 75 days free of Crunchyroll Premium: Mega Fan through Perks. Details here: https://t.co/oFUk75qOhI — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) November 9, 2021

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Pass subscription includes the base benefits but adds the option to enjoy titles on consoles, PC, and mobile devices. Fans can also enjoy exclusive Ultimate Perks, like the new Crunchyroll Premium: Mega Fan free trial.

Crunchyroll allows anime fans to enjoy over 1,000 series and shows, and the Mega Fan subscription adds an ad-free experience. Starting today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can enjoy 75 days of the Crunchyroll Premium: Mega Fan subscription and watch the content free of charge.

Fans can activate this perk through the perks gallery on Xbox consoles, the Xbox app, or Windows PCs. The offer is available until Feb. 8, 2022, so make sure to take advantage of this free perk. But the subscription is only available to new Crunchyroll members and will automatically renew unless canceled. An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is required, but fans can currently join the service for $1.