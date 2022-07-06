Forspoken delayed for a second time as a result of ‘ongoing discussions’

Square Enix and Luminous Productions have delayed Forspoken for a second time since it was originally slated to be released May 24.

Forspoken, which features a young woman who is transported to a fantasy world and needs to find her way back, is now set to release on Jan. 24, 2023, the developer announced today. Before this announcement, the game was scheduled to release on Oct. 11 after it was pushed back from its original release date the first time.

Its unclear exactly why the game is delayed another few months, but the decision was “strategic.” This news comes just a few hours after God of War Ragnarok announced its release date of Nov. 9 this year. Since Forspoken was set to come out just before it in October, God of War Ragnarok‘s release date could be the last deciding factor in why Forspoken‘s release date was moved back.

The game’s elements are all complete, according to today’s update post, and the development of the game is in the polishing phase. Developers likely need the extra months to sort out bugs and make sure the game is free of any game-breaking issues upon launch.

Fan reaction to the news has been fairly positive considering this is the second time they’ve pushed it back. A large majority of the responses on Twitter are happy to wait a couple more months if it means the game is going to be less bug-infested when it releases.

Forspoken is now set to come out just a few days before the Dead Space remake hits players’ hands and just after the holiday season, which will see some big titles such as God of War Ragnarok and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

For those looking to keep up with the news, developers said they will be sharing more news about Forspoken this summer. Even though there will be no game delivered anytime soon, at least players will get a closer look at what the game has in store for them before it launches next year.