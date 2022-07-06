God of War Ragnarök release date set for this November

After weeks of speculation about a delay, Sony has officially confirmed the release date for God of War Ragnarök.

The highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 God of War will launch on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on Nov. 9, 2022, with several different versions of the game, including a Collector’s Edition.

God of War Ragnarök launches on PS4 & PS5 November 9, 2022.



More info from Santa Monica Studio: https://t.co/GUmUZUl5NO pic.twitter.com/jMbTswDp4j — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 6, 2022

The biggest of the different versions is the God of War Ragnarök – Jötnar Edition, which features a 16″ replica of Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer. The Norse god of thunder made an appearance at the very end of the most recent game and looks to play a major part in this one.

There is also a Digital Deluxe Edition of the game and a Launch Edition, including several in-game items such as armor and weapons for Kratos and Atreus, an avatar set, a PS4 theme, and the digital soundtrack.

Image via PlayStation

Image via PlayStation

More information about the different editions of the game can be found on the PlayStation Blog. Pre-orders will begin on July 15.