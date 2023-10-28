Football Manager 2024 countdown: Exact FM24 release date and time

The anticipation before a big game release is almost unbearable at times, but looking at the clock ticking closer and closer to launch can make the waiting process more bearable. That’s what our Football Manager 2024 countdown will deliver, counting every second to the exact FM24 release date and time.

Sports Interactive is looking to go bigger and better than ever with Football Manager 2024. The ambitious tagline—The 20th and most complete edition to date—builds hype and expectations, but we’re already seeing positive change brought to the series courtesy of a very handy feature fans have been wanting for years.

While the FM24 release date has been open information for a long time, the exact moment the game will hit stores isn’t. With our detailed countdown, you are guaranteed to not miss out on the release party.

What is the Football Manager 2024 release date?

Once the FM24 countdown is over, you’ll get to manage the biggest soccer stars in the world. Image via Sports Interactive

Football Manager 2024 will launch on Nov. 6 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile via Netflix. The game does offer early access exclusively to PC gamers, so if you’re on any other platform, you will have to wait for launch day.

Our full review will arrive right when the Football Manager 2024 review embargo lifts. You will have a few days to soak up all the reviews, critiques, and opinions on FM24 before its official release. The Football Manager 2024 release date has not been kept secret by the developers. Sports Interactive announced the FM24 launch date in mid-September, alongside an exciting and completely unexpected collaboration with Netflix.

What is the exact release time of Football Manager 2024?

Football Manager 2024 will be released simultaneously worldwide. You can’t pull off the New Zealand trick, all you can do is wait. How long should you wait? That’s what we’re here to answer. Below you will find the exact release time of FM24 in several key time zones, followed by the countdown timer itself. Once it hits zero, the journey to take your favorite team to the top may commence.

7am PDT

9am CDT

10am EDT

3pm BST

4pm CET

5pm EET

11pm CST

Nov. 7, 12am JST

Nov. 7, 4am NZDT

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 2 : 0 3 : 2 5 : 5 7

Actually being from New Zealand isn’t always a bonus with game releases as Kiwi gamers will technically get their hands on FM24 after its official release date. You can’t win them all and they do get to wake up to an already-launched game, so there is a silver lining there.

