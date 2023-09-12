Football Manager 2024 gets a release date—and a huge Netflix partnership

The countdown to the release of Football Manager 2024 has officially begun with the reveal of the game’s release date, which came alongside news of a huge partnership with Netflix.

Football Manager 2024 will be released on Nov. 6th and celebrates the 20th year of the Football Manager name, while marking the “closing of this chapter” before a major overhaul next year.

The news of the release date was not the biggest announcement, however, as it was also announced that Netflix will be the exclusive home of Football Manager 2024 Mobile—meaning you will need to have a Netflix membership in order to play on the go via mobile.

However, it also means that versions of Football Manager 2024 will now be available at no additional cost on three subscription services: Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass PC, and Netflix.

FM24 Mobile has a new home. Image via Sports Interactive.

Football Manager 2024 will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on both Xbox and PC on release, while players on PlayStation 5 will have to purchase Football Manager 2024 Console to get their hands on the game. The full family tree of the game is completed with Football Manager 2024 Touch on Nintendo Switch.

One of the biggest introductions in Football Manager 2024 is the ability to transfer careers from the various versions of Football Manager 2023, allowing you to continue your journey—which is perfect for those deeply invested in a long-term save.

Further features are due to be announced in the build-up to the release date, with the announcement trailer detailing a roadmap for the weeks and months ahead.

Many players will not have to wait until Nov. 6th either, as a two-week early access period is provided for those who pre-purchase the game on PC and Mac, while a 10 percent discount is available until launch across all platforms for those who pre-purchase the game.

