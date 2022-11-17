Flesh and Blood continues holiday tradition with ‘Shitty Xmas Present’ promo card

Flesh and Blood players will be treated to special holiday-themed promos when they compete in Armory events throughout December.

Stores will be given promotional Festive Armory Kits that include posters, cards, and playmats that will provide neat rewards for competitors at the local level. This is following the inaugural holiday promo in 2021 with a special themed Cracked Bauble, a low-powered card that’s used as an emergency filler card in Flesh and Blood Limited.

This year’s promo plays off the Cracked Bauble theme as a tutor for one of the worst cards, making it a pretty bad Christmas present. Shitty Xmas Present is the Festive Season exclusive promo that provides the player with the worst gift of all. It’s a yellow pitch zero-cost card that puts a Cracked Bauble from outside the game on the top of target Hero’s library.

Shiffy Xmas Present Festive Season Armory Kit

It’s not a horrible card. Yellow pitch cards are effective in some decks and the ability could blank an opponent’s next turn. It will also be a nice collector’s piece. The card is not tournament-legal but does make for a decent gag card and will be legal in casual formats like Ultimate Pit Fight or friendly games at the local game store.

The Armory kits will be sent out to over 2,000 game stores to be used for their local events. Legend Story Studios provides an events locator to find an Armory in your local area.

Flesh and Blood is coming off its inaugural World Championship won by Michael Hamilton. The event, alongside the release of the new supplemental set Dynasty, has sparked interest in the game. As the new competitive season kicks off, this could be a period of growth for the nascent trading card game.